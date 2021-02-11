House impeachment managers use Phil Scott, GOP governors to make case

WASHINGTON (WCAX) - Vermont Gov. Phil Scott was among GOP governors who got a shout-out from House impeachment managers Thursday for his comments condemning former President Donald Trump’s role in inciting the January 6 riot at the Capitol.

House managers played a video clip of Scott, along with Utah Gov. Spencer Cox, Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, and Maryland Governor Larry Hogan, to make their case against the former president.

“Seeing our Capitol, a symbol of democracy around the world was heartbreaking,” Scott said during his budget address on Jan. 26. “And let me be clear, these actions were not patriotic, and these people were not patriots. The fact that these flames of hate and insurrection were lit by the president of the United States will be remembered as one of the darkest chapters in American history.”

Senators on both sides of the aisle have called the House managers’ presentation emotional and compelling, but some argue the language of the former president doesn’t “come close to meeting the legal standard for incitement.” “If words like fight and win and take back our country now satisfy the legal standard for incitement, then every political candidate in the country on down to dog catcher is about to be prosecuted,” said Sen. Ted Cruz, R- Texas.

Trump’s legal team is expected to wrap up their presentation Friday and use the First Amendment as a key defense.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.