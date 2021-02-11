H.S. bowling holding ‘virtual’ meets this winter

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont high school basketball and hockey teams will be able to being playing games starting Friday. Other sports have already been allowed to start holding competitions, but with a different look and feel then usual.

Bowling is one of three high school winter sports, along with cheer and dance, that are holding their competitions virtually this winter. The Hartford bowling team was taking part in a meet on Wednesday.

But instead of multiple teams, and fans, all gathering at one bowling center, each team is bowling on its own and recording their scores, and the teams find out their results over the weekend once all the schools report those scores.

Hartford junior Cean Lieberman is happy just to have any type of season this winter, but can’t wait for things to return to normal.

“It’s nice to be able to see, I have a lot of friends in this league that I’ve made over the past couple years, and it’s also been nice to have spectators and this year we can’t have them unfortunately.”, said Lieberman. “Hopefully next year will be better. Hopefully all this will be out of the way and I can see my friends, competitors and all those spectators, because I do build off the energy, a little bit, of the crowd and who is behind me. So that means a lot if it happens next year.”

