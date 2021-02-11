Advertisement

New COVID testing sites open in Southern Vermont

By WCAX News Team
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 8:22 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MANCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - A COVID-19 testing site is opening in Manchester on Thursday to help assess the spread of the virus in Vermont.

While some counties have seen a 39 percent decrease in cases, Bennington and Rutland counties have seen a 76 percent increase.

Cases in Franklin County are also going up.

Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine says testing is a key part of reducing the spread and is encouraging everyone to get tested, but especially in those counties.

On Thursday, people can get tested at the Dana Thompson Parker House in Manchester from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

And on Saturday and next Saturday, people can get tested at the SVMC Northshire campus from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.

