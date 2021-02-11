NH projected to get $1.5B for govt in House relief package

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire’s state, local, and county governments are projected to get about $1.5 billion in federal funding in the House coronavirus relief package, U.S. Reps. Annie Kuster and Chris Pappas said.

Of that amount, $966 million would be for the state, and $559 million would go toward counties, cities and towns, the representatives said in a statement Wednesday.

“This funding is not a fix-all solution, but it is a tremendous step forward toward ensuring no one is left behind as we continue to address this public health crisis,” Kuster said. “Now it’s time to get this legislation over the finish line as quickly as possible.”

Pappas said, “Without direct, flexible assistance, our state and local governments will be less prepared for the tough months ahead and may be forced to cut back on critical services, lay off workers, or raise taxes. All of those options will hurt Granite Staters and slow our response to the pandemic.

The full House package is expected to include $350 billion for state and local governments nationwide.

Republicans are attacking Democrats’ $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package as too costly, economically damaging and overtly partisan.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.