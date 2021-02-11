Advertisement

North Country man takes plea deal, following drug distribution conviction

(WHSV)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Feb. 10, 2021
ALBANY, NY (WCAX) - A North Country man takes a plea deal to possession and intention to sell a large amount a cannabis in Clinton County.

Authorities say Terry Thomas, 25, of Hogansburg, New York admitted on May 16, 2019 that he transported 12 hockey bags containing 337 pounds of marijuana with the intent to distribute in the Northern District of New York.

Thomas admitted that he was heading south on Interstate 87, near Plattsburgh, when he was pulled over by police. He had the marijuana in the trunk of his car inside vacuum sealed bags.

Thomas will spend 5 years behind bars with an imposed 4-year supervised release.

