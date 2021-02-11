Advertisement

NY to fast-track fertility coverage for same-sex couples

AP File
AP File(Julie Jacobson | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 10:31 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - Same-sex couples in New York can get coverage for fertility services without first paying out of pocket for months of fertility treatments under a new state directive.

Current insurance law already requires insurers to cover infertility services. But Gov. Andrew Cuomo directed the state Department of Financial Services to ensure that insurers begin covering fertility services immediately without couples having to cover six to 12 months of out-of-pocket expenses for fertility treatments including testing and donor insemination.

The state said it’s received complaints of some same-sex couples facing such barriers, unlike heterosexual couples.

