Northern New York man accused of killing puppy

(WJHG)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 8:59 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
PERU, N.Y. (WCAX) - A Clinton County, New York, man has been charged with animal cruelty after authorities say he killed a puppy.

Police say Raymond Mangieri, 27, killed a 7-month-old German shepherd puppy and disposed of it in a garbage can. He was arrested Wednesday and charged with aggravated cruelty to an animal.

Mangieri was being held at the Clinton County Jail for a violation of his parole.

