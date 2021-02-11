Rutland City hold their first debate for the 2021 election

RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) -

Wednesday night’s debate began with the candidates introducing themselves and their platforms before moving into questions. For the number of people involved, the event was civil and the candidates often agreed with each others vision for the City.

A common theme throughout the debate, the candidate’s plans to bring more people to Rutland.

Kathleen Krevetski, a candidate for Rutland Mayor says, “I will work to make Rutland City well known as the heart of Vermont agriculture and good food destination.”

In conjunction to that, how can the city retain its youth and bring young people who moved away back?

“We want to make it a good opportunity to make sure there’s the jobs, so they know what we have. And then really, I think most importantly, the impact you can have in Rutland that you can’t have in the larger cities.” says Chris Ettori, another candidate for Mayor.

Refugee resettlement was also discussed as the city is a designated resettlement site.

Since the Biden administration plans to welcome more refugees into the US, how will the candidates respond?

Sam Gorruso, a candidate for Mayor adds, “We want to bring people in that will probably end up on some kind of state or federal aid. I would rather wait until we had something to bring them to.”

It was this question that Kam Johnston, another candidate for mayor, put the incumbent on the hot seat.

“It’s absolutely essential that we have input and that people are actually engaged. Again, Rutland people should be very unhappy with Mr. Allaire because according to Gordon he is now in favor of refugees” says, Johnston.

Mayor Allaire defended this claim saying he has always supported refugees resettling in Rutland and major decisions cannot be made behind closed doors as the city has done in the past.

“We need to do it in an open and frank discussion with the community and be honest because I agree with Aldermen Ettori, that this is a tremendous opportunity” said, current Rutland Mayor, David Allaire.

Most candidates pointed at the lack of growth in the city too.

Matthew Seager, another candidate for Mayor says, “If you vote the same people in, we’re going to get the same thing out. I again really think it’s time for a change.”

The candidates are set to take part in another debate next week.

