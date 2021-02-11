Advertisement

Rutland County senators call for expanded school resource officer program

Two Rutland County senators are introducing a new bill calling for an expansion of Vermont's...
Two Rutland County senators are introducing a new bill calling for an expansion of Vermont's public school student resource officer program.(WCAX)
By Olivia Lyons
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 5:17 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - Two Rutland County senators are introducing a new bill calling for an expansion of Vermont’s public school student resource officer program.

Sens. Josh Terenzini and Brian Collamore were joined at a news conference on Thursday by police from multiple towns and cities, as well as a state representative, Rutland’s mayor and a few high school administrators.

The new bill calls for an expansion into schools without SROs and requests $1 million in grant funding for districts that cannot afford an officer.

A different bill in Montpelier looks to end the SRO program.

But Terenzini argues Vermont cannot let a few officers with poor judgment ruin the SRO program for everyone.

“This is the first real exposure that students have with law enforcement. Too many children are taught that law enforcement officers are not their friends. We must change this rhetoric and build a bridge between our youth of today and the 21st-century police officer,” said Terenzini, R-Rutland County.

Terenzini says our rural schools need an officer on-site in an emergency to reduce wait time until other officers can arrive.

The bill allows an officer to become an SRO after three years of experience with no infractions. And all SROs will receive additional training on several fronts including implicit bias, de-escalation and adolescent crisis development.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ambulance
Essex woman dies after being hit by car
Gov. Phil Scott at Tuesday's briefing
Nearly 30K Vermonters vaccinated; virus widespread in Bennington, Franklin, Rutland counties
SUNY-Plattsburgh grad pleads guilty to stealing nude photographs of students online
Former civil union partners Janet Jenkins and Lisa Miller with their daughter, Isabella-File...
Now-adult child in civil union custody battle seeks removal from suit
Renee Hill, 16, died saving her 3-year-old cousin from a sledding accident in which the sled...
Teen killed saving 3-year-old cousin from sledding accident, family says

Latest News

File photo
AP: Over 9,000 virus patients sent into NY nursing homes
Gov. Phil Scott/File
House impeachment managers use Phil Scott, GOP governors to make case
More than five years after she shot her firearms instructor, Veronica Lewis took a plea deal in...
Woman charged with shooting firearms instructor takes plea deal
File photo
Is closure of Woodside leaving violent youth offenders in limbo?
Hans Heck
Did police do enough to find man who fled crash scene and died?