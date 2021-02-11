Rutland Mayoral Candidates: Mayor David Allaire

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Town Meeting day is just under a month away and seven people are listed as candidates for Rutland City’s mayor. Our Olivia Lyons is profiling those candidates this week.

Mayor David Allaire is running for his third term and the Rutland native is no stranger to local politics. “I love my community. I feel invested here. I feel as though it’s given me a great life,” Allaire said.

Before serving as mayor, Allaire previously worked in sales and marketing for about 35 years and served on the Board of Aldermen for 19. “That’s a long time to serve and it just made me realize that if you really do want to leave your mark, perhaps being in this office here as mayor is the best way to do that,” Allaire said.

The mayor was first elected in 2017 during a contentious time that made governing a challenge, but that focusing on infrastructure and financing projects shifted people’s attention. “If people talk with each other and we have a common goal, we can get these done, so I am very pleased with that aspect of things,” Allaire said.

The pandemic has made his second term challenging. Allaire says the hardest part is not being able to interact closely with the public. “It affected us greatly here in the city, as it has everywhere else, and I feel as though we need some stability in this office,” he said.

With multiple open spots open on the Rutland Board of Aldermen and three city departments leaderless, Allaire touts his experience guiding the city. “Trying to navigate the post-pandemic world -- I think that is going to be challenging. I would like to steer the ship and get us back on solid footing,” Allaire said.

Some candidates have criticized Allaire over recent increases in tax and water bills, but the mayor says the sewer rate increased only by one to two dollars per quarter on average in each household. “In the last five years, the utility rates have remained relatively stable,” he said.

The mayor says it was up to the Board of Aldermen to add an item to the ballot letting the city vote on the Raider logo and name. “The votes weren’t there, so it never would have passed, it never would have gotten on the ballot,” he said. Allaire says he personally supports the Raider name, saying it’s a tradition in Rutland and has always been associated with a positive connotation.

Six of the seven candidates went head to head in a debate last night. There is another debate scheduled next Thursday.

We’ll take a look at the other four candidates Friday on the Channel 3 News.

