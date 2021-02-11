Vermont 211 remembers their progress this February 11th

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s February 11th or 2-11 and that has members of Vermont 211 celebrating their accomplishments.

Executive Director MaryEllen Mendl says just last year, their specialists responded to more than 54,000 contacts. That’s up 50 percent from the year before and a call volume not seen since Tropical Storm Irene in 2011.

But Mendl says Vermont 211 is ready. They’re structured to manage a crisis and be there for the people who rely on them to help get to the most appropriate resource.

For example, we’re told in December, the contact center made more than 1700 referrals to food resources, a 620 percent increase over 2019.

