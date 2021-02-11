Advertisement

Vermont 211 remembers their progress this February 11th

FILE photo
FILE photo(Kinsley Centers)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 6:17 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s February 11th or 2-11 and that has members of Vermont 211 celebrating their accomplishments.

Executive Director MaryEllen Mendl says just last year, their specialists responded to more than 54,000 contacts. That’s up 50 percent from the year before and a call volume not seen since Tropical Storm Irene in 2011.

But Mendl says Vermont 211 is ready. They’re structured to manage a crisis and be there for the people who rely on them to help get to the most appropriate resource.

For example, we’re told in December, the contact center made more than 1700 referrals to food resources, a 620 percent increase over 2019.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Phil Scott at Tuesday's briefing
Nearly 30K Vermonters vaccinated; virus widespread in Bennington, Franklin, Rutland counties
SUNY-Plattsburgh grad pleads guilty to stealing nude photographs of students online
Renee Hill, 16, died saving her 3-year-old cousin from a sledding accident in which the sled...
Teen killed saving 3-year-old cousin from sledding accident, family says
car crash
Essex woman hit and killed in crash
Former civil union partners Janet Jenkins and Lisa Miller with their daughter, Isabella-File...
Now-adult child in civil union custody battle seeks removal from suit

Latest News

Mirna the Motivator
Montpelier woman seeks to change the running scene
New testing clinics open in Southern Vermont
New COVID testing sites open in Southern Vermont
dartmouth college
Dartmouth College plans major expansion
A Montpelier woman is on a mission to inspire people to step outside their comfort zone not...
Mirna the Motivator
Gov. Chris Sununu
New Hampshire governor to deliver 2021 Budget Address