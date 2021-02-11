Woman charged with shooting firearms instructor takes plea deal

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - More than five years after she shot her firearms instructor, the case involving Veronica Lewis is nearing a close. Lewis pleaded guilty on Thursday in a case that had been dismissed by the previous prosecutor.

It is expected the court will accept the plea agreement which calls for Lewis to serve 10 years behind bars. She’s already been in jail for more than five years, so she could be out by 2025. Upon release, she’ll be under state supervision for 40 years which includes mental health treatment.

The saga began in June 2015, when police say Lewis shot her firearms instructor, Darryl Montague, multiple times at his Westford shooting range.

WCAX News spoke with Montague a few months after the incident.

“I lost track of the number of operations so far,” he said. “I don’t even what to think about it.”

Lewis was charged with attempted murder and a mental health evaluation was ordered. A defense expert said she was insane at the time of the crime. Soon after an evaluation by a state expert had the same result. That led to Chittenden County State’s Attorney Sarah George dropping the charge against Lewis in 2019.

“At the end of the day, there just weren’t any other options,” George said in 2019.

That meant Lewis would have stayed in the custody of the Department of Mental Health until she was deemed no longer a risk to herself or others. Vermont Attorney General T.J. Donovan said that wasn’t good enough and refiled the charge.

Donovan says now, Lewis will serve out her sentence in federal custody and continue to receive mental health treatment. He says if Lewis remained in the custody of the Department of Mental Health, details on her release would be kept from the public and there would have been no guarantee of continued treatment. Donovan believes this deal balances the needs of Lewis and the safety of the public.

“Not only incarceration, supervision with treatment, with structure, with support, So not only Ms. Lewis can do well but the public is protected,” said Donovan, D-Vt. Attorney General.

Lewis also struck a deal with the federal government earlier this week on gun charges. She’ll face no additional jail time for that charge.

I also reached out to Sarah George who dropped the charge against Lewis in 2019. She said that Lewis likely felt a lot of pressure to resolve the federal and state case at the same time, and she likely faced a choice between the lesser of two evils, saying: “This is exactly how our system typically plays out. We put the entire weight of the government on someone’s back and hope they eventually cave.”

Related Stories:

Lewis pleads guilty to federal firearms charges connected to 2015 shooting

Vt. attorney general speaks out on dropped high-profile cases

Lewis pleads not guilty to federal gun charges, will remain jailed

Veronica Lewis to remain behind bars until federal trial

U.S. Attorney: New Lewis charges result of independent evaluation

Shooting suspect who was found insane now faces federal gun charges

Dropped high-profile insanity cases ripple through community

Chittenden County prosecutor dismissing murder, attempted murder charges

Gun instructor shot by mental health patient loses high court appeal

Suspect in firearms instructor shooting now competent for trial

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.