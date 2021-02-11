Advertisement

Woman dies after being hit by car at an Essex Junction intersection

By WCAX News Team
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 11:48 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - Essex Police say Siobhan Mayer, 60 of Essex was hit by a car Wednesday evening.

Police say it happened around 6:40 PM, at the intersection of Park and Franklin Streets.

The driver of the car, that hit Mayer, stayed at the scene and cooperated with Essex Police.

Police say speed and alcohol do not appear to a contributing factor.

The investigation is still on-going and Police have not said of any charges the driver may face.

