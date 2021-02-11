Work to resume on UVM arena project, Tarrant Center construction delayed

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It appears UVM basketball fans will have an even longer wait to see the Cats play in their new arena, the Tarrant Center.

On Friday, the University of Vermont’s Board of Trustees authorized the resumption of work on the university’s multipurpose center project, but kept on hold the construction of the Tarrant Center, the eventual new home arena for the UVM men’s and women’s basketball teams.

Construction of the entire project was halted last March due to the pandemic and extended when, due to financial uncertainty posed by the pandemic, the board deferred a bond issuance necessary for completion of the full project.

As first reported by the Burlington Free Press, Friday, the Board approved the resumption of work, but re-ordered the sequencing.

In a statement announcing the board’s decision, it was revealed that the next phase of construction will focus on upgrades at Gutterson Fieldhouse and on enhancement of health and wellness facilities that would benefit the entire student body.

When work on this new phase nears completion, the statement goes on, the board will again evaluate timing of a bond issuance necessary to complete the Tarrant Center.

UVM Director of Athletics Jeff Schulman said in a statement regarding the Board’s decision, “Friday’s action by the Board of Trustees is extremely positive and welcome news. It allows us to move forward immediately on health and wellness components of the project that will benefit the entire student body, as well as continued improvements to Gutterson Fieldhouse. While the pandemic forced us to adjust the overall project timeline, our trustees and President Garimella remain fully committed to seeing the Tarrant Center and the remaining aspects of the project through to completion as soon as possible.”

When UVM broke ground on the construction of the multipurpose project back in May of 2019, the plan was for the Tarrant Center to open during the 2021-22 school year. With new work on the Tarrant Center portion of the project now pushed to the back of the line, no new target date for opening the arena has been announced.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.