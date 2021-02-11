Advertisement

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Sharon Meyer
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 2:26 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Brrrr! Throw another log on the fire! We’ve got some cold weather coming!

Cold high pressure will be in control of our weather into the start of the weekend, and that means fair weather, but it also means a blast of Arctic air is on the way. Temperatures will fall below zero Thursday and Friday night, with wind chills -10 to -30! That is dangerously cold, so wear lots of layers as you head outside, keep the pets indoors, and make sure the farm animals have adequate shelter.

We are expecting some sunshine on Friday, but it will still be cold with high temperatures just a few degrees above and below zero during the afternoon.

Fortunately the cold snap won’t last too long, with temperatures moderating as we head into the second half of the weekend, just in time for Valentine’s Day, but a clipper system will be bringing us a few inches of accumulating snow on Sunday,

Sunshine will return on Monday for Presidents Day, but another frontal system will come through on Tuesday into Wednesday with even more snow.

Your MAX Advantage Weather Team will be tracking those snow storm systems for you over the next few days. In the meantime, stay warm!

