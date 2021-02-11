BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Good Thursday, everyone! We have a stretch of days ahead of us that will feature lots of sunshine, but it is going to be cold.

High pressure will be in control of our weather into the start of the weekend, and that means fair weather is on tap. But that high pressure is coming along with a batch of Arctic air, so temperatures will be well below normal (normal high in Burlington is now 30°). In fact, the combination of sub-zero temperatures and a brisk north wind will bring the wind chills - those “feels-like” temperatures - into the teens and even 20s below zero. by Friday morning. That is dangerously cold, so keep the pets indoors, and bundle up in layers as you head out the door.

Despite sunshine, it will stay cold on Friday, with wind chills a few degrees either side of zero during the afternoon. This cold snap will last through Saturday.

Then temperatures will be moderating as we head into the second half of the weekend, just in time for Valentine’s Day. But we will also be getting a few inches of accumulating snow on Sunday,

Sunshine will return on Monday for Presidents Day, but another frontal system will come through on Tuesday into Wednesday with even more snow.

Your MAX Advantage Weather Team will be tracking those snow-making storm systems for you over the next few days. In the meantime, stay bundled up, keep the pets indoors, and check on any neighbors who may have challenges in this kind of cold weather. -Gary

