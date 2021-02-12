Advertisement

$200K awarded for Vermont historic preservation projects

Chandler Music Hall/File
Chandler Music Hall/File(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 12:38 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - State officials say more than $200,000 in grants have been awarded to 13 municipalities and nonprofit groups around Vermont to help repair and rehabilitate important historic buildings.

Gov. Phil Scott, the Vermont Division for Historic Preservation, and the Vermont Advisory Council on Historic Preservation announced this year’s recipients on Thursday. This year, Randolph is getting a $20,000 matching grant to support the restoration of the Chandler Music Hall’s main auditorium.

Officials say grants have been awarded to the Henry Sheldon Museum in Middlebury, the town of Moretown, and the Enosburg Masons for the restoration, repair, and weatherization of historic windows.

