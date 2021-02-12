A closer look at candidates running for Rutland mayor

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Town Meeting Day is just under a month away and seven people are listed as candidates for Rutland City’s mayor. Our Olivia Lyons earlier this week profiled three of the front runners, including the current mayor. Now, she has more on the other four candidates in the race.

Chris Ettori has been serving on the Board of Aldermen since 2015. He’s been on multiple community boards including Wonderfeet Kids’ Museum and the Downtown Rutland Partnership. He’s also involved in various community groups like Project Vision. Ettori was the Assistant Director of Operations at CCV-Rutland for 12 years before getting laid off during COVID.

“I believe a mayor serves Rutland best through well-informed plans and bold actions. I will be a mayor who invites people in to advise on issues and create the plans that best meet the needs of our community,” Ettori said.

Kam and Marjorie “Marge” Johnston are both running for mayor again after many previous attempts. Kam’s most recent campaign was in 2017. The mother and son are also running for City Treasurer and City Assessor. And additionally, Kam is running for Alderman and School Commissioner.

Also on the ballot is Kathleen Krevetski. As a former RN and a founder of Vermont Farmers Food Center, her campaign is focused on locally produced food and clean water. One of her goals is to make Rutland the heart of Vermont agriculture and a destination for good food.

Rutland City residents will be voting between the seven candidates on March 2nd. As a reminder, ballots will not be sent out like they were in November, so voters must request a mail-in ballot if they don’t want to vote in person.

