Celebrating Black history month

Rokeby Museum/File
Rokeby Museum/File(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 1:25 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - February is Black history month in the United States, a time to recognize and celebrate Black Americans and their role in U.S. history.

This year’s theme is “Black family: representation, identity, and diversity,” with a particular focus on the African diaspora and the spread of Black families across the U.S.

Cat Viglienzoni spoke with Lindsay Varner, director of the Rokeby Museum in Ferrisburgh, about some ways you can learn more and get involved.

