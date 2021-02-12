Advertisement

Circuit court judge accused of altering paperwork

By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 7:18 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - A New Hampshire circuit court judge has been accused of altering court paperwork with white out in a 2019 family division case while she was under investigation by the judicial branch.

Julie Introcaso, a Bedford judge who was suspended in October, was charged Thursday with two felony counts of falsifying physical evidence and three misdemeanors alleging tampering with public records or information and unsworn falsification.

The attorney general’s office said Introcaso will be arraigned at a later date.

It wasn’t immediately known if she had a lawyer.

The attorney general’s office began an investigation last fall after the state Judicial Conduct Committee released a document alleging that Introcaso violated the state’s Code of Judicial Conduct. 

