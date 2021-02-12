Cooking up a romantic dinner from home this Valentine’s Day

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - During the pandemic, more people may be choosing a homecooked meal over a Valentine’s Day dinner.

WCAX talked with the Executive Chef of City Market and he says there are a few ways to make an easy meal, special.

Chef Michael Clauss says Valentine’s Day is a great chance to work on a more refined dish instead of a banquet style meal. That means putting extra thought into what goes on the plate.

Some might go for an extravagant option, but Chef Clauss says even an easy dish, like a roasted chicken, can be spruced up with some thought into the ingredients.

“That’s the kind of holiday it is, where you do splurge on whoever it is you are sharing the meal with. And also it is probably going to be the best time where you are going to be able to find some of those interesting ingredients because most markets probably are going to bring those items in because they know people are looking for that stuff,” said Clauss.

He recommends things like black garlic, caviar, or other more difficult to find items.

Clauss says trying something new versus something you might already be good at will likely depend on how comfortable you are in the kitchen and with the person you are cooking for.

But if experience is on your side, he has options for you too.

“I think it’s maybe trying new techniques. Seeing maybe a rare cut of meat or poultry or fish and being like, ‘Wow I haven’t worked with that in a while’, you know what can I do with that and grabbing it. There have been many times I have gone to the store with a recipe in mind or a shopping list and then I find something and I say ‘Oh I haven’t seen that in ten years’ and I grab it. Then I just put a recipe together on the fly walking through the store, so it’s kind of exciting.” said Clauss.

He says if you got some new gadgets or kitchenware for the holidays, maybe now is the time to try it out.



