Advertisement

Cooking up a romantic dinner from home this Valentine’s Day

By Kevin Gaiss
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 8:16 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - During the pandemic, more people may be choosing a homecooked meal over a Valentine’s Day dinner.

WCAX talked with the Executive Chef of City Market and he says there are a few ways to make an easy meal, special.

Chef Michael Clauss says Valentine’s Day is a great chance to work on a more refined dish instead of a banquet style meal. That means putting extra thought into what goes on the plate.

Some might go for an extravagant option, but Chef Clauss says even an easy dish, like a roasted chicken, can be spruced up with some thought into the ingredients.

“That’s the kind of holiday it is, where you do splurge on whoever it is you are sharing the meal with. And also it is probably going to be the best time where you are going to be able to find some of those interesting ingredients because most markets probably are going to bring those items in because they know people are looking for that stuff,” said Clauss.

He recommends things like black garlic, caviar, or other more difficult to find items.

Clauss says trying something new versus something you might already be good at will likely depend on how comfortable you are in the kitchen and with the person you are cooking for.

But if experience is on your side, he has options for you too.

“I think it’s maybe trying new techniques. Seeing maybe a rare cut of meat or poultry or fish and being like, ‘Wow I haven’t worked with that in a while’, you know what can I do with that and grabbing it. There have been many times I have gone to the store with a recipe in mind or a shopping list and then I find something and I say ‘Oh I haven’t seen that in ten years’ and I grab it. Then I just put a recipe together on the fly walking through the store, so it’s kind of exciting.” said Clauss.

He says if you got some new gadgets or kitchenware for the holidays, maybe now is the time to try it out.

Click here for the full recipe that Chef Clauss used in the cooking demo video above.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ambulance
Essex woman dies after being hit by car
Hans Heck
Did police do enough to find man who fled crash scene and died?
Mirna the Motivator
Montpelier woman seeks to change the running scene
Burlington wastewater treatment plant-File photo
Burlington wastewater testing finds UK variants of COVID
Northern NY man takes plea deal in drug distribution case

Latest News

Northwest State Correctional Facility
St. Albans prison remains on lockdown following positive cases
Valentine's Day is this Sunday, but are you ready? if you're looking to impress, it might be...
Local chef explains how to make a simple, but fancy dinner
Cooking up a romantic dinner at home.
Valentine's Day cooking demo
High School athletes in Vermont are allowed to start playing games again starting Friday, but...
High school sports begin; Vt. state leaders to give COVID update