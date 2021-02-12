Advertisement

Cuomo administration ‘froze’ over nursing home data requests

FILE — In this Sept. 14, 2018 file photo, Secretary to the Governor Melissa DeRosa, is joined...
FILE — In this Sept. 14, 2018 file photo, Secretary to the Governor Melissa DeRosa, is joined by New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo as she speaks to reporters during a news conference.(Mary Altaffer | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 11:55 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s top aide has told Democratic lawmakers that his administration took months to release data on the coronavirus death toll among nursing home residents because officials “froze” over worries that information was “going to be used against” them.

That’s according to a Democratic lawmaker who attended the Wednesday meeting and a partial transcript provided by the governor’s office. Republicans are calling for resignations of both Cuomo and the aide, secretary to the governor Melissa DeRosa. Progressive Democrats are blasting the Cuomo administration for its lack of transparency.

DeRosa says she was just trying to explain that the administration had to put lawmakers’ requests on hold while responding to a federal inquiry.

