Girl Scout cookies now available for purchase(Jessica Raney)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 8:23 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
WILLISTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Girl Scout cookies go on sale Friday, just in time for Valentine’s Day this weekend.

The Girl Scouts of the Green and White Mountains are partnering with Grubhub this year so people can order cookies for pickup or delivery. Delivery is available starting on Friday in the Williston area.

We’re told these types of orders will give the participants e-commerce experience, allowing them to track and fulfill orders and keep an eye on inventory.

This is in addition to other regular cookie booths and online orders.

