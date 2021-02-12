High school sports begin; Vt. state leaders to give COVID update

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - High School athletes in Vermont are allowed to start playing games again, but there are strict rules.

Teams can only play two games within seven days. There must be three days between competitions and no spectators.

But this is news many around the state have been waiting to hear.

High school sports like basketball and hockey and youth sports like soccer and volleyball are all getting the go-ahead.

However, state leaders say it could end at any time if the numbers change.

Friday’s COVID-19 briefing

On Friday morning, Governor Phil Scott and Vermont state leaders will be holding a pandemic press conference at 11 a.m.

Kicking off sports, the potential variant strain in Vermont, and the vaccine rollout will all be talked about.

In the latest numbers, we’re back to new cases going over 100 -- at 122. But the seven day positivity average is below 2 percent, which Scott calls one of the lowest in the U.S.

But there’s still a spike in Rutland, Bennington and Franklin counties, also something likely on the agenda Friday morning.

