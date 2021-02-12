‘Listen Up Project’ releases Valentine’s Day preview

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont teens at the Listen Up Project have a special Valentine’s Day music video that is part of an original musical due out later this year about issues facing young people.

“The Listen Up Project” comes 15 years after the Voices Project musical. It aims to produce an update of current youth issues, including mental health, trauma, resiliency, friendship, love, family, and community that affect Vermont and the world.

Céline McArthur spoke with Bess O’Brien, an award-winning filmmaker and theatre producer, and Lulu Barr-Brandt, a freshman at Burlington High School who co-wrote some of the music.

Auditions take place in May.

