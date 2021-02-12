Advertisement

‘Listen Up Project’ releases Valentine’s Day preview

The Listen Up Project Musical is coming later this year.
The Listen Up Project Musical is coming later this year.(Courtesy The Listen Up Project)
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 2:40 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont teens at the Listen Up Project have a special Valentine’s Day music video that is part of an original musical due out later this year about issues facing young people.

“The Listen Up Project” comes 15 years after the Voices Project musical. It aims to produce an update of current youth issues, including mental health, trauma, resiliency, friendship, love, family, and community that affect Vermont and the world.

Céline McArthur spoke with Bess O’Brien, an award-winning filmmaker and theatre producer, and Lulu Barr-Brandt, a freshman at Burlington High School who co-wrote some of the music.

Auditions take place in May.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ambulance
Essex woman dies after being hit by car
Hans Heck
Did police do enough to find man who fled crash scene and died?
Burlington wastewater treatment plant-File photo
Burlington wastewater testing finds UK variants of COVID
Mirna the Motivator
Montpelier woman seeks to change the running scene
More than five years after she shot her firearms instructor, Veronica Lewis took a plea deal in...
Woman charged with shooting firearms instructor takes plea deal

Latest News

AP File
UNH professor quits after posing as female immigrant on Twitter
Winter is a Drag Ball
Sasha Velour to headline Saturday’s virtual Winter is a Drag Ball
Stuck in Vermont
Stuck in Vermont: Winter dipping with Katharine Montstream and the Red Hot Chilly Dippers
Rokeby Museum/File
Celebrating Black history month