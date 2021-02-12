Advertisement

NY woman dies after being hit by car in Malone

Feb. 12, 2021
MALONE, N.Y. (WCAX) - The New York State Police are investigating after a car hit and killed a Franklin County woman Thursday evening.

It happened just after 7:30 p.m. on Route 8 in the town of Malone. Authorities say Carolyn Lamondie, 65, of Constable, was standing in the road when she was struck by a car driven by Trent Terrence, 19, of Hogansburg. Lamondie died at the scene.

Police say prior to Lamondie being hit, Troopers learned of a nearby hit and run crash. They say Jason Lapage, 33, of Bangor, crashed into three unoccupied vehicles parked on the shoulder of the road and then fled. He was located soon after and charged with drunk driving.

The fatal crash remains under investigation.

