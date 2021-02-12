Advertisement

Pets with Potential: Meet Seven & Twinkle

These bonded kitties are looking for their new home.
These bonded kitties are looking for their new home.(Chittenden County Humane Society)
By Kayla Martin
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 3:03 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This week’s Pets with potential are a bonded pair of cats named Seven and Twinkle.

They’re a Purrfect match. They eat together, play together, and are quite soft. If you’re looking for two best friends this would be a great match because they are looking for a new home.

Erin Alamed from Chittenden County Human Society has more information on these two peas in a pod on their website.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ambulance
Essex woman dies after being hit by car
Hans Heck
Did police do enough to find man who fled crash scene and died?
File photo
Vaccinations to open for 70-plus age group Tuesday
Burlington wastewater treatment plant-File photo
Burlington wastewater testing finds UK variants of COVID
Latest coronavirus numbers -- WCAX continuing coverage

Latest News

A microscopic look at coronavirus cells.
Vt. health officials react to discovery of virus variant in Burlington
Ambulance
NY woman dies after being hit by car in Malone
AP File
UNH professor quits after posing as female immigrant on Twitter
The Listen Up Project Musical is coming later this year.
‘Listen Up Project’ releases Valentine’s Day preview