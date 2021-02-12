Advertisement

Restaurants gear up for busy weekend

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By Ike Bendavid
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 6:03 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
ST. ALBANS, Vt. (WCAX) - Valentine’s Day weekend is usually a busy time to dine out, but with capacity limits and other COVID restrictions continuing, restaurants are still hoping to share the love.

“We are excited. We are going to be packed,” said Tom Murphy at Twiggs American Gastropub in St. Albans.

Or at least as packed as they can be. Despite a 50% capacity, they expect to have a full dining room and busy take-out service. Murphy says they had almost a 20% increase in gross revenue for 2020, and with the winter months normally being slow, this past January was actually the busiest start of the year in their history. He points to going above and beyond for customers when the pandemic first hit. “We will be packed this weekend because of the relationships that we have built with our community,” Murphy said.

Down the road at Mill River Brewing BBQ & Smokehouse, they are also hoping some sweets will make for a picture-perfect weekend. “Books are full on Saturday night and we are getting quite a few reservations for Sunday night,” said the restaurant’s David Fitzgerald. He says that it has been a tough time for most restaurants but the hope is that the one household per table rule will actually bring out the couples Valentine’s Day. “Valentine’s Day has been notoriously one of the most popular times in the restaurant business. I know we are looking forward to it.”

And with the holiday falling on a Sunday, restaurants are expecting an uptick in business all weekend long. “The only tricky thing is that it’s Sunday, so we think it will be busier tonight, tomorrow, and then an early Sunday thing,” Murphy said.

