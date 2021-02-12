Advertisement

Sasha Velour to headline Saturday’s virtual Winter is a Drag Ball

Winter is a Drag Ball
Winter is a Drag Ball(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 2:09 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - An annual Vermont fundraiser is getting some star power to help this year. Sasha Velour, the winner of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” season 9 will join Winter is a Drag Ball Saturday night.

The event raises money for Vermont Cares, the organization that advocates for Vermonters affected by HIV/AIDS. WCAX profiled the drag superstar in New York City after she won the crown and learned about her connections to Vermont. She lived in White River Junction, went to school at the Center for Cartoon Studies there, and put on her first drag show ever at the Main Street Museum.

“Since then I have toured all over the world with my show “Smoke and Mirrors” and give credit where credit is due and mention the origins of my drag and White River Junction, Vermont, in every single place in the world that I travel,” Velour said.

The Winter is a Drag Ball is usually one of the state’s largest indoor events but this year because of the pandemic they are taking the show online with a virtual celebration. Velour will make an appearance, along with a DJ and more drag queens and kings, and other acts. Tickets are $10 to watch the livestream and you can join the live chat to vote and post pictures of yourself in your costumes.

