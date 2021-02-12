Advertisement

S.C. zoo will name roach after your ex

By WHNS Staff
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 12:02 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WHNS) - If love isn’t exactly in the air for you this Valentine’s Day, a South Carolina zoo has a unique gift that could maybe offer up some revenge.

The Greenville Zoo has some Madagascar hissing cockroaches that for $15, you can name after your ex!

“We are initiating our first annual ‘It’s a Bug’s Life’ initiative. You have the opportunity to name one of our beloved cockroaches to a deserving or not so deserving valentines that you have in mind,” Jennifer Garcia, the zoo’s education coordinator said.

Not only will the zoo send you a certificate, they will also announce the name of your not-so-special someone on Facebook on Valentine’s Day.

“Proceeds are a great way to support the zoo and help us to raise funds for our programs, our animals, their exhibits and just our daily operation,” Garcia said.

If you want to name a roach, you’ll need to call the zoo by Friday.

Copyright 2021 WHNS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ambulance
Essex woman dies after being hit by car
Hans Heck
Did police do enough to find man who fled crash scene and died?
Burlington wastewater treatment plant-File photo
Burlington wastewater testing finds UK variants of COVID
Mirna the Motivator
Montpelier woman seeks to change the running scene
More than five years after she shot her firearms instructor, Veronica Lewis took a plea deal in...
Woman charged with shooting firearms instructor takes plea deal

Latest News

Jacob Laplante
Young cancer patient’s campaign to improve hospital conditions pays off
President Joe Biden requested updated guidance when he took office, responding to complaints...
CDC to release new guidance telling schools how to reopen
The St. Louis County Police Department said Friday they’ve recovered a funeral home’s van that...
Stolen funeral van, woman’s body recovered in Mo.
Chandler Music Hall/File
$200K awarded for Vermont historic preservation projects
Smartmatic filed a $2.7 billion lawsuit against Fox News, some of the network's star hosts, and...
Fox hosts Dobbs, Bartiromo strike back in voting fraud suit