St. Albans prison remains on lockdown following positive cases

Northwest State Correctional Facility
Northwest State Correctional Facility(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 8:03 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ST. ALBANS, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Department of Corrections is reporting 18 new cases among inmates and staff.

At the Northwest State Correctional Facility, 13 inmates and 3 staff have tested positive for COVID. One staff member tested positive at Southern State Correctional Facility. And one staff member tested positive at Burlington Probation and Parole.

We are told the lockdown that was put in place at NWSCF at the end of January will continue as they await test results from Thursday.

Corrections officials say the outbreak looks to be contained to two units. They say contact tracing is still ongoing right now. We’re told a Rapid Response Team which is made up of staff from both DOC and the Vermont Department of Health will be meeting to make recommendations about next steps once contact tracing is complete.

Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility is out of full lockdown after outbreak testing results came back negative for all staff and inmates.

And at SSCFR, they have returned to modified operations after their lockdown. Officials tell us the facility is still waiting on testing results.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

