UNH professor quits after posing as female immigrant on Twitter

By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 2:57 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - A white, male University of New Hampshire chemistry professor has resigned after being accused of posing as a female immigrant color on Twitter to make racist and sexist comments and attack users he disagreed with.

The university confirmed the professor’s resignation Friday after a four-month investigation over what it said were allegations on social media. An email obtained by The Associated Press shows it was a white male chemistry professor who created a Twitter account as an impostor.

Several people who reviewed the account before it was taken down last year said it routinely contained racist, sexist and transphobic comments and images.

