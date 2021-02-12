Vitamin C and zinc don’t help fight COVID, study says

(CNN) – Researchers are pouring cold water on speculation that zinc and vitamin C can help fight COVID.

The Cleveland Clinic conducted the first major randomized study on the subject, involving more than 200 patients.

The report concluded that the supplements did nothing to help people with COVID, even when taken in high doses.

RCT finds high-dose zinc, ascorbic acid (vitamin C), or both, did not significantly decrease the duration of symptoms in ambulatory patients with #COVID19 vs standard of care. @DesaiMilindY @ClevelandClinic @ErinMichos @miguelcainzos23 #VisualAbstract https://t.co/ahcc2awJB8 — JAMA Network Open (@JAMANetworkOpen) February 12, 2021

On top of that, researchers said taking a lot of zinc and vitamin C can backfire, leading to gastrointestinal issues, nausea, and stomach cramps.

The research was published in the journal Jama Network Open.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.