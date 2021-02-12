Advertisement

Weinberger launches TV ad campaign

By WCAX News Team
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 6:27 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - With just over two weeks until Town Meeting Day, Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger is turning to a TV ad campaign to share his message.

It’s highly unusual for local candidates to buy ads that air statewide, but that’s exactly what the incumbent mayor has done according to his most recent FCC filing. He purchased nearly $4,000 for commercials that started airing Friday. No other candidate in the race has bought tv ads at this point.

According to the most recent campaign filing with the state, Weinberger has raised nearly $86,000. That’s twice the amount of City Council President Max Tracy, who has brought in more than $43,000.

The candidates likely have raised more than that at this point, because that filing was made 30 days before Town Meeting Day. Another filing will be made 10 days before the March 2nd election.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ambulance
Essex woman dies after being hit by car
Hans Heck
Did police do enough to find man who fled crash scene and died?
File photo
Vaccinations to open for 70-plus age group Tuesday
Burlington wastewater treatment plant-File photo
Burlington wastewater testing finds UK variants of COVID
Latest coronavirus numbers -- WCAX continuing coverage

Latest News

x
Weinberger launches TV ad campaign
File photo
UK virus variant found in New Hampshire for 1st time
AF
Stuck in Vermont: Winter dipping with Katharine Montstream and the Red Hot Chilly Dippers
A closer look at candidates running for Rutland mayor
The CDC recommends you wear two masks to better prevent the spread of coronavirus, especially...
Should Vermonters wear two masks in public?