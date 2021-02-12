Weinberger launches TV ad campaign

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - With just over two weeks until Town Meeting Day, Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger is turning to a TV ad campaign to share his message.

It’s highly unusual for local candidates to buy ads that air statewide, but that’s exactly what the incumbent mayor has done according to his most recent FCC filing. He purchased nearly $4,000 for commercials that started airing Friday. No other candidate in the race has bought tv ads at this point.

According to the most recent campaign filing with the state, Weinberger has raised nearly $86,000. That’s twice the amount of City Council President Max Tracy, who has brought in more than $43,000.

The candidates likely have raised more than that at this point, because that filing was made 30 days before Town Meeting Day. Another filing will be made 10 days before the March 2nd election.

