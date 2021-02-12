BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Watch “You Can Quote Me” Sundays at 7:30 a.m.

What’s coming up on “You Can Quote Me”

January 14, 2021

This Sunday on “You Can Quote Me,” a one-on-one conversation with the country’s new transportation secretary. Pete Buttigieg gives Channel 3 News the roadmap to his infrastructure plans.

Also, a history-making portrait of a history-making lawmaker to be installed at the Statehouse. Vermont State Curator David Schutz joins us to talk about Alexander Twilight.

Plus, an impeachment expert is teaching a class at the University of Vermont about Donald Trump’s trial. We’ll talk to former UVM president Tom Sullivan. And our Washington correspondent Kyle Midura will provide an analysis of the trial and Senator Leahy’s high-profile role.

Host: Darren Perron

