Young cancer patient’s campaign to improve hospital conditions pays off

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont 12-year-old’s fundraising campaign to provide restaurant gift cards and meal delivery services to cancer patients at the UVM Medical Center is paying off.

We first told you about Jacob Laplante’s efforts at the end of December. He was diagnosed with leukemia in November of 2019. It was during the treatment when he discovered he didn’t like the hospital food and thought others at the children’s inpatient unit may feel the same.

Laplante is now in maintenance, has returned to school, and is playing sports again. As for his fundraising, after our story first aired, hundreds more liked Jacob’s Facebook blog page and the family created a fundraising web page. From that, a little more than $7,000 has been raised, not just for gift cards, but other needs for the patients and staff.

Reporter Scott Fleishman: How did you feel when all of these people started to respond and like your Facebook page and really wanted to know more about your story? That must have been pretty cool for you to see?

Jacob Laplante: Yeah, it was cool and it was exciting. Just everyday I’d ask how many more people, how much more money and all of that. It was very exciting to just watch the numbers go up.

Reporter Scott Fleishman: So when you see those numbers go up, does it inspire you, even more, to want to give?

Jacob Laplante: Yes. It means more people want to help me achieve my goal.

Laplante is working with a Burlington business owner on designing a logo to go on his care package bags. That’s not the only impact he’s made, he has also provided lunches for the nurses and staff. “I felt like it was important because right now during COVID, they’re waiting on you hand and foot, if you want water, if you want anything. So, I felt the least I could do was give them a nice lunch for a day and just make their day a little bit better,” Laplante said.

Reporter Scott Fleishman: Did you ever think that your idea of, just getting gift cards would expand into what it is right now?

Jacob Laplante: No, but I did have an idea before of doing the gift bags when I was diagnosed. I was thinking of ways to give back. I didn’t know when, what or how it was going to happen, but now that we’ve pulled the trigger on doing it, just where it’s at now is incredible.

And Laplante has made another impact. While he was receiving leukemia treatment, his skin became very sensitive and showers caused a burning feeling. He thought other kids in his position may be feeling the same pain, so he brought the issue to the hospital, and because of that, they are replacing all the showerheads. Next, he’s working on getting TVs for the infusion bay.

