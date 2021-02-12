BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Brrrr! The Arctic Blast is here!

After a bitter cold start to the day, temperatures have only reached the low/mid teens this afternoon in spite of the sunshine. Clear skies tonight and lighter winds will allow for some good radiational cooling, and tonight may be the coldest night of the season yet so far.

Saturday will be another very cold day, but the temperatures will finally not be quite as cold Saturday night, and by Valentine’s Day on Sunday, temperatures will be back in the 20s for highs. There is a small system that will be bringing another round of light snow, late Saturday night into early Sunday. Accumulations will be limited to a trace to a couple of inches.

That’s not the only game in town though, there will be several chances for snow next week. A quick-moving, minor disturbance will bring a little snow late on Monday. Then a stronger system with more moisture will bring some accumulating snow on Tuesday, which could linger into early Wednesday. Then yet another storm system will bring more snow possibly mixed with some rain on Thursday and Friday of next week.

Winter is still roaring on! Make sure everyone is wearing lots of layers and leaving no skin exposed during this cold snap. Make sure the pets are indoors, and the farm animals have adequate shelter. And as always, check on any neighbors who may have difficulty in this kind of cold weather. Stay warm everybody!

