BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Happy Friday, everyone! Sunshine galore today won’t help to warm us up much as a batch of cold, Arctic air sits over the northeast.

After a real cold start to the day, we will only get into the low/mid teens for highs during the afternoon, despite lots of sunshine. Tonight may be the coldest night of the season yet so far under starlit skies. It will stay cold through Saturday to start the weekend.

The temperatures will finally start to recover on Saturday night as they begin to rise. By Valentine’s Day on Sunday, temperatures will be back in the 20s for highs. But that warmer air will be coming in along with a round of some light snow, which will fall late Saturday night into early Sunday. There won’t be much to this snow - just a dusting to a couple of inches of accumulation by the end of the day.

Next week looks quite active with several shots of snow coming through. A quick-moving, minor disturbance will bring a little snow late on Monday. Then a stronger system with more moisture will bring some accumulating snow on Tuesday, which could linger into early Wednesday. Yet another storm system will come through with some snow on Thursday & Friday of next week. That last one may have some rain mixed in.

Lots of cold, snowy, winter weather ahead! Bundle up the kids, bundle of yourselves, and keep the pets inside during this brief cold snap. And as always, check on any neighbors who may have difficulty in this kind of cold weather. Have a great weekend! -Gary

