Cochran Ski Area preparing for frigid President’s Day Weekend

RICHMOND, Vt. (WCAX) - Bitterly Cold temps combined with COVID-19 are making for a president’s day ski weekend unlike any other, however at Cochran’s ski area they’re making the best of it.

At Cochran’s Ski Area, they require people to get ready in their cars before hitting the slopes. Their concessions have even been modified as a walk-up window.

Jimmy Cochran, the general manager, says despite the cold temperature he’s so impressed with the resilience and the willingness of the community to still come and ski without coming into the lodge.

“It’s cold yeah it’s cold and there’s no escape and really you get out of your car and you’re out in the elements until you go home, so but the skiing with these cold temps and with the snow that we’ve gotten the skiing is awesome it’s like the best it’s ever been,” says Cochran.

For those looking to ski this weekend, Cochran there suggests taking things slow so you don’t break a sweat when walking to lift lines because then you’ll get a lot colder while going up the hill.

