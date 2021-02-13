Advertisement

Meals on Wheels distributes Valentine’s Day cookies to area seniors

By Elissa Borden
Published: Feb. 13, 2021 at 8:54 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Meals on Wheels clients in the local area got a little extra love with their meal delivery on Friday.

WCAX was there was volunteers delivered meals plus a sweet Valentine’s Day treat in the morning.

The Burlington Garden Club baked 300 cookies to be given to elderly folks for the holiday - heart shaped, and tasty.

The cookies were given to people in Burlington, South Burlington, Winooski, Essex, and Saint Albans.

Though the Garden Club does this every year, these cookies come as a welcome addition for people who might otherwise be isolated during this pandemic year.

“That loneliness is just as devastating on their health as smoking cigarettes or eating poorly. Loneliness is a killer to people’s health. And our Meals on Wheels people are bringing the love with the meals and the cookies but also with their smiling face and just interacting with people,” says Laura Need of Age Well.

Age Well is looking for Meals on Wheels volunteers.

Call 802-865-0360 or visit their website to get involved.

