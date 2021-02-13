Opening night of the H.S. basketball season
Highlights and scores from the opening night of the 2021 season
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL SCORES FOR FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 12TH
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Arlington Memorial 37, Long Trail 30
Bellows Free Academy of St. Albans 52, Rice Memorial 33
Berlin, N.H. 44, Canaan-Pittsburg 31
Danville 47, Northfield 37
Essex 63, Burlington 57
Fair Haven Union 64, Burr & Burton Academy 28
Hartford 51, Springfield 24
Lake Region Union 47, Williamstown 37
Lyndon Institute 56, Montpelier 43
Mount Mansfield Union 70, Winooski 37
Mount St. Joseph Academy 29, Mount Anthony Union 20
Oxbow Union 48, Lamoille Union 43
Poultney 45, Mill River Union 26
Rutland 51, Otter Valley Union 21
South Burlington 54, Champlain Valley Union 19
St. Johnsbury Academy 46, Spaulding 34
U-32 38, Harwood Union 28
Vergennes Union 50, Mount Abraham Union 32
BOYS BASKETBALL
Arlington Memorial 30, Long Trail 20
Berlin, N.H. 58, Canaan-Pittsburg 39
Colchester 52, Spaulding 49
Hartford 82, Springfield 46
Hazen Union 77, Northfield 57
Lyndon Institute 68, Oxbow Union 41
Middlebury Union 67, Missisquoi Valley Union 63
Milton 63, Bellows Free Academy of St. Albans 37
Mount Abraham Union 50, Enosburg Falls 43
Peoples Academy 66, Richford 28
Poultney 45, Mill River Union 26
