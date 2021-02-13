Advertisement

Opening night of the H.S. basketball season

Highlights and scores from the opening night of the 2021 season
By Mike McCune
Published: Feb. 13, 2021 at 12:28 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL SCORES FOR FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 12TH

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Arlington Memorial 37, Long Trail 30

Bellows Free Academy of St. Albans 52, Rice Memorial 33

Berlin, N.H. 44, Canaan-Pittsburg 31

Danville 47, Northfield 37

Essex 63, Burlington 57

Fair Haven Union 64, Burr & Burton Academy 28

Hartford 51, Springfield 24

Lake Region Union 47, Williamstown 37

Lyndon Institute 56, Montpelier 43

Mount Mansfield Union 70, Winooski 37

Mount St. Joseph Academy 29, Mount Anthony Union 20

Oxbow Union 48, Lamoille Union 43

Poultney 45, Mill River Union 26

Rutland 51, Otter Valley Union 21

South Burlington 54, Champlain Valley Union 19

St. Johnsbury Academy 46, Spaulding 34

U-32 38, Harwood Union 28

Vergennes Union 50, Mount Abraham Union 32

BOYS BASKETBALL

Arlington Memorial 30, Long Trail 20

Berlin, N.H. 58, Canaan-Pittsburg 39

Colchester 52, Spaulding 49

Hartford 82, Springfield 46

Hazen Union 77, Northfield 57

Lyndon Institute 68, Oxbow Union 41

Middlebury Union 67, Missisquoi Valley Union 63

Milton 63, Bellows Free Academy of St. Albans 37

Mount Abraham Union 50, Enosburg Falls 43

Peoples Academy 66, Richford 28

Poultney 45, Mill River Union 26

