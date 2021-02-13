Advertisement

UK virus variant found in New Hampshire for 1st time

File photo
File photo
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 7:15 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - State health officials say a more infectious coronavirus variant has been detected in a New Hampshire resident for the first time.

An adult from Hillsborough county tested positive for the variant first found in the United Kingdom. Health officials said Friday that the person had close contact with someone who had been diagnosed with COVID-19 after international travel. Close household contacts were identified via contact tracing, and those involved have followed isolation, quarantine and testing guidance.

Officials said they do not believe the case poses a risk to the community.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Ambulance
Essex woman dies after being hit by car
Hans Heck
Did police do enough to find man who fled crash scene and died?
File photo
Vaccinations to open for 70-plus age group Tuesday
Burlington wastewater treatment plant-File photo
Burlington wastewater testing finds UK variants of COVID
Latest coronavirus numbers -- WCAX continuing coverage

Latest News

x
Weinberger launches TV ad campaign
AF
Stuck in Vermont: Winter dipping with Katharine Montstream and the Red Hot Chilly Dippers
A closer look at candidates running for Rutland mayor
The CDC recommends you wear two masks to better prevent the spread of coronavirus, especially...
Should Vermonters wear two masks in public?