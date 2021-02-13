UK virus variant found in New Hampshire for 1st time

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - State health officials say a more infectious coronavirus variant has been detected in a New Hampshire resident for the first time.

An adult from Hillsborough county tested positive for the variant first found in the United Kingdom. Health officials said Friday that the person had close contact with someone who had been diagnosed with COVID-19 after international travel. Close household contacts were identified via contact tracing, and those involved have followed isolation, quarantine and testing guidance.

Officials said they do not believe the case poses a risk to the community.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)