What to do Saturday, Feb. 13

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at what to do this Saturday.

If you’re feeling a bit stuck in the house lately why not give the 2021 Duct Tape Derby a go?

You can build a sled entirely out of duct tape. The sled can fit up to four people, but they all must be from the same household. Each sled must be registered for its own time slot. Only one person needs to register per sled.

The event is free and will take place at the Franklin Central School, starting at 1 p.m. To register for your time slot click here.

Hartford Parks and Recreation Department has a special Valentine’s Day event, Hearts in the Park Scavenger Hunt.

Community hearts will be scattered throughout several parks in the area. Once you locate your hearts, mark them down on the special tally sheet. Then when you think you have found enough, snap a photo of your sheet or you with your hearts, and send it in. Then you will be in the running for a prize.

Parks participating include Lyman Point Park, Veterans Park, Maxfield Outdoor Sports Complex, Frost Park, Hurricane Wildlife Refuge-Pond Loop

There are a few ways you can access your tally sheet. You can either pick one up on-site at the parks, downloads them, to email the parks department. You can also use the Park’s department email(recreation@hartford-vt.org) to submit your photos.

Another Valentine’s day themed event is the Sweetheart Skate. You can take that special someone for a skate date at the Wendell A. Barwood Arena. You can enjoy romantic jams, a special treat, and a sweet skate. You must register in advance and spaces are extremely limited.

There are two different time slots: 5:30 p.m. - 6:15 p.m. or 7:00 p.m. - 7:45 p.m. To register click here.

That wraps up what we have for you to do this Saturday.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.