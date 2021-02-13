Yankee Pride Quilts donates 35 quilts to Laurie’s House

ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - Few things are more comforting than a blanket.

One business in Essex Junction knows that, and is working to provide that comfort for others.

Yankee Pride Quilts’ “Helping Hands” project is nothing new; it’s been running for 15 years.

In 2007, Yankee Pride decided to send handmade quilts to Laurie’s House in Saint Albans - a women’s shelter.

When women arrive with or without children, they all get to pick out a quilt to keep with them and take when they leave.

Coordinator Cindy Hoffman says they put together 35 quilts last year.

Now, they’re looking for some extra sets of helping hands to make the quilts for 2021.

“I do know that the women and the children there are so appreciative of what they get. You know, they’re getting something that’s been handmade. And they get to, you know, pick out the one that they like and have it when they’re there and take it with them. It’s really something of their very own if they’ve left everything behind,” says Hoffman.

If you’re interested in donating fabric or your time, you can reach out to Cindy by calling, emailing, or Facebook messaging the shop.

Monetary donations should be made directly to Laurie’s House.

