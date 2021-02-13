BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - After another bitterly cold morning with many spots below zero, we’ll have a quiet day today. Morning sun will, unfortunately, give way to increasing afternoon clouds. It will remain cold, with highs mainly in the teens. Tonight won’t be as cold, though lows will still be in the single digits above zero. A weak system will bring a round of light snow into early Sunday morning, with 1 to 2 inches accumulation possible. The rest of Valentine’s Day will be pretty decent, with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 20s.

Another active week is on the way. Light snow is likely Presidents’ Day, with an inch or so of accumulation. A more significant storm is then expected to bring moderate snow Tuesday, with 3 to 6 inches not out of the question, especially in southern parts of the region. We’ll have a break Wednesday, then another significant system will affect us late Thursday through Friday. Models differ with this one, with snow, but it may be mixed with rain. Stay tuned.

