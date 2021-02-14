Advertisement

All-day use area forest fees waived on Presidents Day

The White Mountain National Forest is joining with national forests across the country in...
The White Mountain National Forest is joining with national forests across the country in waiving fees at all-day use areas on Presidents Day.
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 14, 2021 at 9:48 AM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CAMPTON, N.H. (AP) - The White Mountain National Forest is joining with national forests across the country in waiving fees at all-day use areas on Presidents Day. Fees will remain in effect on Monday for overnight camping, cabin rentals, permits, reservations, and activities offered by concessionaires. Forest officials are reminding people that whether they are planning an easy winter hike, a snowshoe trip, or a trip up Mount Washington, visitors should plan ahead and be prepared for the winter weather, conditions, which are harsh and changeable.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

