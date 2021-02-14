Help save a dog’s heart this Valentine’s Day

SHELBURNE, Vt. (WCAX) - Passion 4 Paws just launched its Have A Heart fundraiser.

The Shelburne shelter is raising money to pay for rescue dogs’ heartworm surgeries, which require a series of painful injections over a four- to eight-week period. Organizers say 40 percent of dogs in their care test positive for heartworm. If left untreated, the disease can lead to death.

“It costs our rescue about $75,000 a year just to treat all of these dogs that come up, and it’s an ongoing problem, and it’s a big chunk of our money that we spend just to treat these dogs, which you have to do. We love our dogs, but again, it’s a necessary thing that we have to do for the dog’s health,” said J.P Coseno of Passion 4 Paws.

Passion 4 Paws is looking to raise $5,000. The fundraiser is open now and will close next Sunday. You can donate through their website.

