Advertisement

Help save a dog’s heart this Valentine’s Day

Passion 4 Paws leaders say 40 percent of dogs in their care test positive for heartworm.
Passion 4 Paws leaders say 40 percent of dogs in their care test positive for heartworm.(WCAX)
By Erin Brown
Published: Feb. 13, 2021 at 9:19 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHELBURNE, Vt. (WCAX) - Passion 4 Paws just launched its Have A Heart fundraiser.

The Shelburne shelter is raising money to pay for rescue dogs’ heartworm surgeries, which require a series of painful injections over a four- to eight-week period. Organizers say 40 percent of dogs in their care test positive for heartworm. If left untreated, the disease can lead to death.

“It costs our rescue about $75,000 a year just to treat all of these dogs that come up, and it’s an ongoing problem, and it’s a big chunk of our money that we spend just to treat these dogs, which you have to do. We love our dogs, but again, it’s a necessary thing that we have to do for the dog’s health,” said J.P Coseno of Passion 4 Paws.

Passion 4 Paws is looking to raise $5,000. The fundraiser is open now and will close next Sunday. You can donate through their website.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
Vaccinations to open for 70-plus age group Tuesday
A microscopic look at coronavirus cells.
Vt. health officials react to discovery of virus variant in Burlington
Hans Heck
Did police do enough to find man who fled crash scene and died?
Latest coronavirus numbers -- WCAX continuing coverage
The woman who sprayed Gorilla Glue on her hair finally gets it removed by a plastic surgeon.
Woman recovers after doctor removes Gorilla Glue from hair

Latest News

The Swanton Recreation Department held its first-ever hot chocolate and ice skating party on...
Swanton Recreation invites families to get outside
Latest coronavirus numbers -- WCAX continuing coverage
The Vibrant Church in South Burlington handed out more than 1,300 boxes of groceries on Saturday.
More than 1,300 boxes of free food distributed by local church
Farmers to Families
Farmers to Families food box program