Advertisement

Hoopcats Down Stony Brook in Return

Vermont wins sixth straight in first game in a month
By Jack Fitzsimmons
Published: Feb. 14, 2021 at 12:18 AM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The UVM men’s basketball team showed no signs of rust in their first game back after the COVID pause, as the Cats handled Stony Brook 86-78 on Saturday afternoon at Patrick Gym.

Vermont saw a ten-point lead slip down to just two late in the first half, but five Catamounts scored in double figures to push the lead back out any time the Seawolves got too close.

Stef Smith led the way with 22 points, but Ryan Davis was close behind with 21 points and 12 rebounds.

With the win, UVM moves to 8-3 in America East play, just half a game behind UMBC for the conference lead. Vermont can catch the Retrievers if they complete the sweep of Stony Brook on Sunday afternoon.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A microscopic look at coronavirus cells.
Vt. health officials react to discovery of virus variant in Burlington
The CDC recommends you wear two masks to better prevent the spread of coronavirus, especially...
Should Vermonters wear two masks in public?
File photo
Vaccinations to open for 70-plus age group Tuesday
Latest coronavirus numbers -- WCAX continuing coverage
Jacob Laplante
Young cancer patient’s campaign to improve hospital conditions pays off

Latest News

Basketball and hockey scores
H.S. Scores and Highlights for Saturday, February 13th
Highlights and scores from the opening night of the 2021 season
Opening night of the H.S. basketball season
High school outdoor sports in midst of season
Nordic Ski Teams Embrace Changes
Teams bowl on their own, then submit their scores.
H.S. bowling holding ‘virtual’ meets this winter