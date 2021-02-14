Hoopcats Down Stony Brook in Return

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The UVM men’s basketball team showed no signs of rust in their first game back after the COVID pause, as the Cats handled Stony Brook 86-78 on Saturday afternoon at Patrick Gym.

Vermont saw a ten-point lead slip down to just two late in the first half, but five Catamounts scored in double figures to push the lead back out any time the Seawolves got too close.

Stef Smith led the way with 22 points, but Ryan Davis was close behind with 21 points and 12 rebounds.

With the win, UVM moves to 8-3 in America East play, just half a game behind UMBC for the conference lead. Vermont can catch the Retrievers if they complete the sweep of Stony Brook on Sunday afternoon.

