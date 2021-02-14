Looking ahead: Week of Feb. 15.

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s time now to look ahead to some stories we’re keeping on our radar for this upcoming week.

Looking ahead to this Monday NAMI Vermont will be offering Community Check-Ins to support mental health.

Winter can be tough especially so NAMI Vermont has a variety of sessions over the next few months to help with anything from peer connection support, to Family Support Groups, and to recovery support groups, and more. Their peer support meetings start this Monday, February 15th.

To learn more about dates, times, and locations check out the calendar on their website.

The following resources can be reached at any time:

The Vermont Support Line: (833) VT-TALKS / (833) 888-2557 or text (833) 888-2557

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: (800) 273-8255

Crisis Text Line: Text VT to 741741

Guides and Resources:

NAMI COVID-19 and Mental Illness Guide

NEW COVID Support Web Site developed by Vermont Care Partners

Vermont Intake/Crisis Lines: Find an Agency Near You

NAMI Vermont’s Resource Guidebook

NAMI’s Resource Directory

Vermont’s Public Health Response to COVID-19

Vermont Department of Mental Health’s Web Page on COVID-19

Additional Resources can be found on our website.

Looking ahead to this Tuesday is a Special Enrollment Period for Uninsured Vermonters.

If you do not have health insurance there will be an opportunity to enroll in a qualified health plan. You could receive premium and cost-sharing assistance if you’re eligible.

The state is reopening enrollment in order to line itself up with current federal initiatives. Participating providers include Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Vermont, MVP Health Care, and Northeast Delta Dental. To enroll call the Customer Support Center: 1-855-899-9600 Monday through Friday, from 8:00 AM – 4:30 PM. The deadline for enrollment is May 14th.

Also happening this Tuesday is the expansion of the COVID-19 rollout. If you’re 70 or older, you can sign up for your covid vaccine in Vermont. You can register online and over the phone starting, Tuesday at 8:15 a.m.

20 locations will be giving the shots along with clinics and Walgreens Pharmacies set up by the state. Looking ahead towards the middle of the week is the recognition of Southwestern Vermont Medical Center.

SVMC is the recipient of the 2020 Rural Hospital Leadership Award. For their ability to guide the hospital and community through unprecedented times. And their award will be presented at the AHA’s 34th Rural Health Care Leadership Conference this Wednesday and Thursday. The conference will be held virtually this year.

Looking ahead to this Thursday NASA’s Newest Rover Lands On Mars.

They say it’s their most ambitious rover yet. After six months, more than 300 million miles, and seven precarious minutes. The Perseverance Rover will roam and explore the red planet.

The exploration is slated for this Thursday will be going through an area of Mars known as Jezero Crater. And scientist believe that the area once had water, and the ability to have supported ancient microbial life.



