More than 1,300 boxes of free food distributed by local church

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vibrant Church in South Burlington is handing out thousands of pounds worth of free food the next two Saturdays.

It’s all part of the Farmers to Families Food Box Program, which is run by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. On Saturdays in the month of February, church volunteers hand out 30-pound boxes of food containing potatoes, chicken, yogurt, and cheese.

Anyone can stop by and take as many boxes as they need, no question asked. Many people picked up multiple boxes Saturday to help feed friends and neighbors.

“It’s wonderful. It just shows no matter how tough the circumstances are, you can always find a way to help people, you can always find a way to be a blessing to people, and that is what we are just so excited to be able to do,” said Pastor Mike Kriesel of Vibrant Church.

The church handed out more than 1,300 boxes on Saturday, and volunteers will do the same on the next two Saturdays.

They also take boxes to other establishments in the community, like select fire stations, to be distributed.

