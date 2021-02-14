Advertisement

More than 1,300 boxes of free food distributed by local church

By Katharine Huntley
Published: Feb. 13, 2021 at 7:11 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vibrant Church in South Burlington is handing out thousands of pounds worth of free food the next two Saturdays.

It’s all part of the Farmers to Families Food Box Program, which is run by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. On Saturdays in the month of February, church volunteers hand out 30-pound boxes of food containing potatoes, chicken, yogurt, and cheese.

Anyone can stop by and take as many boxes as they need, no question asked. Many people picked up multiple boxes Saturday to help feed friends and neighbors.

“It’s wonderful. It just shows no matter how tough the circumstances are, you can always find a way to help people, you can always find a way to be a blessing to people, and that is what we are just so excited to be able to do,” said Pastor Mike Kriesel of Vibrant Church.

The church handed out more than 1,300 boxes on Saturday, and volunteers will do the same on the next two Saturdays.

They also take boxes to other establishments in the community, like select fire stations, to be distributed.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
Vaccinations to open for 70-plus age group Tuesday
A microscopic look at coronavirus cells.
Vt. health officials react to discovery of virus variant in Burlington
Hans Heck
Did police do enough to find man who fled crash scene and died?
The woman who sprayed Gorilla Glue on her hair finally gets it removed by a plastic surgeon.
Woman recovers after doctor removes Gorilla Glue from hair
Latest coronavirus numbers -- WCAX continuing coverage

Latest News

Latest coronavirus numbers -- WCAX continuing coverage
Farmers to Families
Farmers to Families food box program
Swanton
Swanton Recreation invites families to get outside
The Burlington Garden Club baked 300 cookies to be given to elderly folks for the holiday -...
Meals on Wheels distributes Valentine’s Day cookies to area seniors